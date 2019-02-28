ATLANTA - Rain and possible storms are moving into metro Atlanta this morning and it's just the start of a stretch of wet weather.
You should pack an umbrella before you head out the door today.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said that rain could will likely cause a wet morning commute across north Georgia.
We're using advanced weather technology to track the heavy rain LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning
Some areas could see up to a half inch of rain through tonight, but there will be more through the weekend.
High temperatures will remain in the mid-60s through the next several days.
Already wet this morning along 75 and 575 in the northwest metro -- heads up... by 7am... it's going to be wet along GA 400! @wsbtv @WSBTraffic pic.twitter.com/24la5trbSc— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) February 28, 2019
RIGHT NOW: Rain is moving in to NW GA and there's more coming to the west. Tracking what's going to turn into a wet morning commute -- live now on Channel 2! @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/kyNxE698Sq— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) February 28, 2019
