    By: Severe Weather Team 2

    ATLANTA - Rain and possible storms are moving into metro Atlanta this morning and it's just the start of a stretch of wet weather.

    You should pack an umbrella before you head out the door today.

    Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said that rain could will likely cause a wet morning commute across north Georgia.

    Some areas could see up to a half inch of rain through tonight, but there will be more through the weekend.

    High temperatures will remain in the mid-60s through the next several days.

