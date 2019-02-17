Rain picks back up this evening; up to 6 inches of rain possible later in week

If you have afternoon or evening plans, you will want to pack rain gear.
Scattered light showers are moving through metro Atlanta now, but Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says the rain will become heavier as the day goes on.
We're using the most advanced weather technology to show you when the rain will move into your area, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
Rain on and off throughout the day. Light showers early, becoming a bit heavier and mainly concentrated north of Atlanta by this evening. #soggySunday pic.twitter.com/xTvx2AzIFu— Eboni Deon, WSB (@ebonideonWSB) February 17, 2019
Most areas will see less than an inch of rain Sunday through Monday afternoon, but the next system of rain starting Tuesday is where the flooding threat remains.
"Rain totals are still on track for 3-6” around the metro and 6-9” possible far north Georgia. A flood or flash flood watch will likely be issued this week for much of north Georgia," Deon said.
Rain today through early Monday will be less than 1 inch for most areas. We could see up to 1.5" far north. pic.twitter.com/kygCysZ70u— Eboni Deon, WSB (@ebonideonWSB) February 17, 2019
Temperatures will go from near 60 degrees Monday to upper 40s Tuesday. Highs will return to 60s to near 70 degrees Wednesday through the weekend.
