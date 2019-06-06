  • Rain moving through north Georgia now, storms possible later

    By: Severe Weather Team 2

    ATLANTA - It's a wet morning as rain falls across north Georgia. 

    Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Katie Walls has been tracking the showers since 3 a.m. She said that the morning commute could be messy as the roads remains very wet. 

    She said you could see on-and-off showers this morning, but it will get heavier this afternoon. 

    You can expect to see rain and possible storms throughout the weekend and into next week. Up to 4 inches is possible for some areas. 

    The rain will be keeping temperatures more mild for the next several days. 

