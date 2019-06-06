ATLANTA - It's a wet morning as rain falls across north Georgia.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Katie Walls has been tracking the showers since 3 a.m. She said that the morning commute could be messy as the roads remains very wet.
She said you could see on-and-off showers this morning, but it will get heavier this afternoon.
You can expect to see rain and possible storms throughout the weekend and into next week. Up to 4 inches is possible for some areas.
The rain will be keeping temperatures more mild for the next several days.
🌧 HEADS UP, DRIVERS: Get ready for a wet commute-- and even heavier rain, possible storms later today @KatieWallsWSB has been going through new data for hours as she puts together your full forecast -- NEXT on Channel 2. pic.twitter.com/DfGeIQwvWW— WSB-TV (@wsbtv) June 6, 2019
