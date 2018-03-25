0 Drizzle, mist to linger throughout the day

ATLANTA - Rain falling across metro Atlanta will taper into scattered showers and drizzle this afternoon.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said more than an inch of rain has fallen in Atlanta since midnight.

"Expect drizzle and mist the rest of the day today, plus lots of clouds, with temperatures holding mainly in the 40s. We’ve already picked up more than an inch of rain in midtown, but additional rain will be light," Monahan said.

Channel 2’s Rikki Klaus saw showers in Midtown Sunday morning.

Clouds and cooler temperatures will stick around after the rain clears.

“I wouldn’t rule out some pockets of freezing mist/drizzle or light rain tonight into tomorrow morning in the far northeast Georgia mountains,” Monahan said. “It will just be raw/cold everywhere else.”

Made it up to 74 yesterday afternoon in #ATL -- we'll be nowhere close to that today. Most areas will stay in the 40s this afternoon except for west Georgia. — Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) March 25, 2018

A wedge front that came through Atlanta around 2 a.m. Sunday will likely linger for many spots into Tuesday before we completely break out of it as we head into Wednesday, Monahan said.

"We’ll have a big warmup on Wednesday as temperatures climb back into the low to mid 70s under a partly cloudy sky," Monahan said.

The next front moves in Thursday into Friday with widespread rain, along with a chance of storms. Temperatures will reach the 60s and 70s each day.

Updated hour-by-hour cloud and rain forecast showing the timeline of mist and drizzle the next couple of days. Updated wedge forecast showing the cooler low-level air holding tough across north Georgia the next couple of days. Updated jet stream and temperature forecast showing the timing of the return of warmer air later this week.

