  • Rain moves through parts of Georgia

    By: Severe Weather Team 2

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Bands of rain are rotating over north Georgia right now.

    Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking the timing of rain in your area on Channel 2 Action News This Morning. 

    Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said subtropical depression Alberto was moving through southern Alabama just before 4:30 a.m. as the core of it moved across central and northern Alabama.

    The pattern of rain anywhere/anytime will come to an end Thursday/Friday, but there will still be storms, he said.

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Rain moves through parts of Georgia

  • Headline Goes Here

    Teen daughter of woman killed in Sandy Springs house fire 'distraught' over loss

  • Headline Goes Here

    7-month-old seriously injured in distracted driving crash, mother says

  • Headline Goes Here

    Photo captures Braves fan holding umbrella over JROTC cadet in rain

  • Headline Goes Here

    Large coyote spotted in Gwinnett neighborhood in broad daylight