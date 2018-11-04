0 Rain moves in Sunday night; storms possible Election Day

ATLANTA - It's been a beautiful weekend across north Georgia, but rain is expected to move in Sunday night and set up the possibility for strong to severe storms later in the week.

"By the time we hit tomorrow, there is going to be some widespread rain across north Georgia," said Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan.

A band of showers that is moving in from the west will bring some isolated rain as we move into the evening Sunday.

"It's tomorrow, as we head through the day, we've got a warm front lifting across through north Georgia. It's stable air for most of us through Monday," Monahan said.

The latest on the timing of the rain and storms, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

But another system developing in the northwest corner of the country will bring the threat of storms on Election Day.

Around 7 a.m. Tuesday, storms are expected to move into north Georgia, with storms moving into the metro by about lunchtime.

"The first half of the polling hours on Election Day, we're going to have some stormy weather to deal with," Monahan said.

That front is expected to move out by the evening rush hour.

The biggest storm threats will include heavy rains, damaging winds and a low, but possible, chance of a tornado.

There is another chance for rain later on in the week.

What our viewers can Only get on Channel 2 Action News:

Updated hour-by-hour cloud and rain forecast tracking the timeline of fronts and rain chances through Monday – along with the risk for rain and embedded strong storms on Tuesday

Updated potential rainfall amounts across north Georgia through Tuesday

Updated severe weather outlook for Tuesday

Updated severe weather threats for Monday night/Tuesday



© 2018 Cox Media Group.