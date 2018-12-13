ATLANTA - Temperatures will reach the low to mid-50s Thursday in Atlanta, and rain chances are only 20 percent or less.
But don’t get too excited just yet!
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton said rain is expected to move in after midnight and “is expected to be with us all day Friday.”
Minton said she’s not expecting severe or strong storms in Atlanta and north Georgia, but south Georgia could see some.
Rain moves in early tomorrow morning (Friday) and it is expected to be with us all day. I'm not looking for severe or strong storms in Atlanta and north GA, but there could be a few over south GA on Friday. pic.twitter.com/rLhAofqkWw— Karen Minton (@KarenMintonWSB) December 13, 2018
WATCH Channel 2 Action News at Noon for the latest updated forecast from Severe Weather Team 2.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}