    By: Severe Weather Team 2

    ATLANTA - Temperatures will reach the low to mid-50s Thursday in Atlanta, and rain chances are only 20 percent or less.

    But don’t get too excited just yet!

    Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton said rain is expected to move in after midnight and “is expected to be with us all day Friday.”

    Minton said she’s not expecting severe or strong storms in Atlanta and north Georgia, but south Georgia could see some.

