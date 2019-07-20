Rain isn't over yet: More showers, storms possible throughout Saturday

ATLANTA - Make sure you grab an umbrella before you head out this morning.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon is tracking showers that are already firing up across western parts of metro Atlanta.
Deon says today won't be a total washout, but there will be areas of heavy downpours and gusty winds throughout the day.
LIVE NOW ON CHANNEL 2: We're using Georgia's most powerful radar to track and time the showers moving through your neighborhood.
3 hour rainfall estimates nearly 1-2" already in Bartow, Polk and Paulding counties. pic.twitter.com/3qH2JJYEHP— Eboni Deon, WSB (@EboniDeonWSB) July 20, 2019
Off to a wet start with some areas of rain in Paulding, Bartow, Gordon & Polk counties. I'm tracking it now plus I'll show you when more rain will move in. pic.twitter.com/5qmFnhGsD0— Eboni Deon, WSB (@EboniDeonWSB) July 20, 2019
Storms moved across metro Atlanta Friday afternoon with Channel 2 Action News viewers sending in reports of flooding and downed trees.
Metro Atlanta has been dealing with several days of summer afternoon thunderstorms. Storms brought a huge tree down on a family's home in DeKalb County on Thursday.
Low clouds and fog hanging over Midtown Atlanta this morning. pic.twitter.com/J42dZWlkYG— Eboni Deon, WSB (@EboniDeonWSB) July 20, 2019
