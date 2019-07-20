  • Rain isn't over yet: More showers, storms possible throughout Saturday

    ATLANTA - Make sure you grab an umbrella before you head out this morning.

    Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon is tracking showers that are already firing up across western parts of metro Atlanta. 

    Deon says today won't be a total washout, but there will be areas of heavy downpours and gusty winds throughout the day.

    Storms moved across metro Atlanta Friday afternoon with Channel 2 Action News viewers sending in reports of flooding and downed trees.

    Metro Atlanta has been dealing with several days of summer afternoon thunderstorms. Storms brought a huge tree down on a family's home in DeKalb County on Thursday.

