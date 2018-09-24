ATLANTA - For the first time in weeks – you’ll want to have your umbrella handy today.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton tracked rain this morning in metro Atlanta as drivers head to work and students go back to school.
Minton used the most powerful radar in the country, StormTracker 2HD, to track the showers as they moved through Carroll County and in parts of Douglas and Cobb counties on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
We'll be tracking the rain throughout the day on Channel 2 Action News
More rain and a possible storm is on the way for later Monday.
[DOWNLOAD: WSB-TV's Weather App for alerts on possible severe storms]
“We’ve got plenty of moisture coming in, that means more cloud cover for us and it’ll also hold our temperatures back,” Minton said.
The chance for rain remains through the week but goes up to nearly 70 percent Wednesday and Thursday.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}