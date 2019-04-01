  • Rain in metro Atlanta, light snow possible in north Georgia mountains

    ATLANTA - Tomorrow may start off on a wet note -- Rain and even some flurries are possible in metro Atlanta and in the north Georgia mountains.

    The precipitation moves in overnight and into Tuesday morning.

    Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said a coastal low will spin up some moisture into parts of metro Atlanta. 

    Areas from Atlanta eastward will likely see some light rain or showers overnight more the farther east you go.

    Enough moisture could reach the highest elevations of the northeast Georgia mountains Habersham, Rabun Counties for the chance for a little wet snow to mix in early tomorrow morning.

    We'll be tracking this area of rain and possible snow throughout the day, on Channel 2 Action News

