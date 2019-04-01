ATLANTA - Tomorrow may start off on a wet note -- Rain and even some flurries are possible in metro Atlanta and in the north Georgia mountains.
The precipitation moves in overnight and into Tuesday morning.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said a coastal low will spin up some moisture into parts of metro Atlanta.
Areas from Atlanta eastward will likely see some light rain or showers overnight – more the farther east you go.
Enough moisture could reach the highest elevations of the northeast Georgia mountains – Habersham, Rabun Counties – for the chance for a little wet snow to mix in early tomorrow morning.
We'll be tracking this area of rain and possible snow throughout the day, on Channel 2 Action News
Tonight's coastal low is going to be far enough away that we're going to be right on the edge of precip -- western counties, I don't expect much of any rain (or even a lot of thick cloud cover).— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) April 1, 2019
East side of metro, precip chance is about 40%. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/E3NOoijeYE
