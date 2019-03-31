Sunday morning started off very wet across north Georgia but we'll end the day on a much colder note.
Some areas in metro Atlanta saw downpours and some even heard thunder around 6:30 a.m. The rain has since moved out. You will notice winds pick up today.
We'll pinpoint the areas that will see the coldest temperatures, on Channel 2 Action News Sunday AM
There will be wind gusts of up to 30 mph.
As the rain moves out, temperatures will take a tumble.
Most areas will see high temperatures in the 40s and 50s. The overnight low temperatures will be in the 30s, with some areas in the north Georgia mountains will be in the 20s.
A Freeze Warning will go into effect 3 a.m. Monday through 10 a.m. for areas in north Georgia.
The front has officially cleared Atlanta and you can feel it! Temperatures have fallen to the mid-40s in the Metro, upper 30s in Carrollton and Blairsville! Today will be quite different than your Saturday. I'm tracking the changes every 15 minutes on Ch. 2 Action News. pic.twitter.com/3xaqyuOBcf— Katie Walls (@KatieWallsWSB) March 31, 2019
