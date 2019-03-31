  • Temperatures are falling across north Georgia

    Updated:

    Sunday morning started off very wet across north Georgia but we'll end the day on a much colder note. 

    Some areas in metro Atlanta saw downpours and some even heard thunder around 6:30 a.m. The rain has since moved out. You will notice winds pick up today.

    We'll pinpoint the areas that will see the coldest temperatures, on Channel 2 Action News Sunday AM

    There will be wind gusts of up to 30 mph.

    [DOWNLOAD: WSB-TV's Weather App for severe weather alerts]

    As the rain moves out, temperatures will take a tumble. 

    Most areas will see high temperatures in the 40s and 50s. The overnight low temperatures will be in the 30s, with some areas in the north Georgia mountains will be in the 20s.

    A Freeze Warning will go into effect 3 a.m. Monday through 10 a.m. for areas in north Georgia.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories