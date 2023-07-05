Rain doesn’t damper 4th of July spirit for celebrations across metro Atlanta

MARIETTA, Ga. — From Stockbridge to Woodstock, to Decatur and Marietta, thousands of Georgians didn’t let the rain ruin their Independence Day.

Channel 2′s Candace McCowan brought viewers live to the celebrations on the Marietta Square for Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m. and WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

Officials said they had more than 80,000 people at their celebration throughout the day.

“We’ve actually been here since 11 a.m.,” Carmen Roberts said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

At moments, it wasn’t clear if the grand finale firework show would happen. Showers came in just before the firework show. But for many, they were prepared and undeterred.

“It rained like this last year, I’m OK,” Helen Bulloch told McCowan.

Fourth of July on Marietta’s Square is a ritual for many. It was a day of games, food trucks, parades and more. Families staying hydrated and relying on ice cold treats.

On Tuesday night, it’s the place that many come to start traditions they hope will last a lifetime.

“She’s five months curious this is all new,” mother Fiona Joi said.

“In the past it’s been like oh no it’s fireworks, it a bunch of loud noise and this year we are totally embracing it and letting him see it all,” another mother Danielle Roper said.

“We’re always trying to make core memories that’s what it’s about,” Roberts said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin continued our live Team 2 coverage on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m. across town in Decatur. Organizers weren’t sure when they would be able to start their fireworks display.

But resident Kris Duner said he came prepared for any weather conditions.

“I expected rain. No one else expected rain in my family. I made us bring this big ol’ wagon and everything like that, thankfully.”

It turns out Tuesday the rain actually had a few fans.

Griffin spoke to a food vendor who welcomed it, saying the rain helped cool down the hot temps from earlier in the day and helped increase business.

“It’s started kind of slow. The weather was hot. We had to be here first. So it picked up, it got very packed,” Brandan Gates said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

DeKalb County fireworks show shined bright despite on and off rain Tuesday evening

©2022 Cox Media Group