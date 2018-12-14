  • Rain impacting morning commute across metro Atlanta

    By: Severe Weather Team 2

    ATLANTA - Rain is falling across much of metro Atlanta right now, impacting your morning commute.

    Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking rain in your neighborhood and how long it will last, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

    Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton says most of the rain is light.

    "This could be widespread," Minton said. "All of this is moving northeast."

    "Most of it is on the light side, but every once in a while, you'll pick up a little downpour," Minton said.

    Everyone will see warm temperatures in the high 40s and low 50s Friday morning.

    Widespread showers continue into the afternoon Friday.

    "We're not looking at really heavy rain. We're not looking at any storms. We don't have the conditions for that," Minton said.

    Friday will be a windy day, she said.

    Showers will continue much of Saturday, Minton said.

     

