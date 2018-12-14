ATLANTA - Rain is falling across much of metro Atlanta right now, impacting your morning commute.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton says most of the rain is light.
"This could be widespread," Minton said. "All of this is moving northeast."
"Most of it is on the light side, but every once in a while, you'll pick up a little downpour," Minton said.
Everyone will see warm temperatures in the high 40s and low 50s Friday morning.
Widespread showers continue into the afternoon Friday.
"We're not looking at really heavy rain. We're not looking at any storms. We don't have the conditions for that," Minton said.
Friday will be a windy day, she said.
Showers will continue much of Saturday, Minton said.
Large Low Pressure over Texas will lift NE to MS/TN through Saturday. It is spreading rain over GA this morning. No storms expected for our area, but a few possible in WC and middle GA. Bulk of rain ending this afternoon, but drizzle/Lt Rain and fog stay. pic.twitter.com/iTARga62Dm— Karen Minton (@KarenMintonWSB) December 14, 2018
