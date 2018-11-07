  • Rain could affect your commute today, colder weather on the way

    By: Severe Weather Team 2

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Rain moving into metro Atlanta today could impact your afternoon commute.

    Severe Weather Team 2 is pinpointing when you can expect showers in your neighborhood, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

    Storm chances are low locally, Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brad Nitz said.

    Temperatures will be in the mid-60s to close to 70 degrees Wednesday.

    [Download the FREE Severe Weather Team 2 app for alerts in your area]

    “A stalled front meanders through central Georgia and lifts a little to the north as a warm front.  A weak disturbance triggers showers with the best chance along and north of the front Wednesday,” Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton said. “A wedge develops for Thursday and Friday with rain and cooler temperatures.”

    Temperatures start dropping on Sunday. 

    Next week will be much colder.

    Below average temperatures will overtake the eastern United States with the first freeze of the season likely in our area, Nitz said.

    TRENDING STORIES:


     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories