ATLANTA - Rain moving into metro Atlanta today could impact your afternoon commute.
Storm chances are low locally, Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brad Nitz said.
Instability necessary for thunderstorm development will be low in the south metro and mainly concentrated well to our southwest today.— Brad Nitz (@BradNitzWSB) November 7, 2018
Rain, but low storm chances locally today. I'll break down the timing on @wsbtv at noon. pic.twitter.com/JYALsPaERd
Temperatures will be in the mid-60s to close to 70 degrees Wednesday.
“A stalled front meanders through central Georgia and lifts a little to the north as a warm front. A weak disturbance triggers showers with the best chance along and north of the front Wednesday,” Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton said. “A wedge develops for Thursday and Friday with rain and cooler temperatures.”
A stalled front meanders through central GA and lifts a little to the north as a warm front. A weak disturbance triggers showers with best chance along and north of the front today. A 'wedge' develops for THU/FRI with rain and cooler temps. pic.twitter.com/mB0uYWGmdH— Karen Minton (@KarenMintonWSB) November 7, 2018
Temperatures start dropping on Sunday.
Get ready for some really chilly weather next week. Temperatures start taking a dip on Sunday. I'm seeing morning lows in the low to mid 30s by Sunday! pic.twitter.com/RGDL3ABWO3— Karen Minton (@KarenMintonWSB) November 7, 2018
Next week will be much colder.
Below average temperatures will overtake the eastern United States with the first freeze of the season likely in our area, Nitz said.
MUCH colder air is coming!— Brad Nitz (@BradNitzWSB) November 7, 2018
Below average temperatures will overtake the eastern US next week with the first freeze of the season likely in our area. pic.twitter.com/pU9dqhu2mD
