Rain chances go back up today -- and storms may be possible by Halloween

ATLANTA - Make sure you keep the umbrella handy for next few days. The rain chances are going back up starting Tuesday.
Meteorologist Brian Monahan tracked a few light showers in south metro Atlanta on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
Monahan says more rain from middle and south Georgia will start to shift our way later in the day. More rain and storms will be possible again Wednesday and on Halloween.
We're tracking the chance of storms for Halloween and when the coolest air of the season will arrive, on Channel 2 Action News.
COLDEST OF THE SEASON: Good morning! The coldest air of the season is right around the corner but, before we get there, we've got rain and storms to track!— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) October 29, 2019
I'm updating the rain forecast + looking ahead to Halloween -- now on Channel 2! @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/mzGGmdzWkz
Tracking rain moving in later today for much of the area -- and then a chance for some isolated strong storms by Halloween.— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) October 29, 2019
A lot to break down for you -- see you at 4:30am on Channel 2! @wsbtv
