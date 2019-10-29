  • Rain chances go back up today -- and storms may be possible by Halloween

    By: Severe Weather Team 2

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Make sure you keep the umbrella handy for next few days. The rain chances are going back up starting Tuesday.

    Meteorologist Brian Monahan tracked a few light showers in south metro Atlanta on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

    Monahan says more rain from middle and south Georgia will start to shift our way later in the day. More rain and storms will be possible again Wednesday and on Halloween. 

    We're tracking the chance of storms for Halloween and when the coolest air of the season will arrive, on Channel 2 Action News.

