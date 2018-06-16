‘Racially motivated' murder trial to begin Monday

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. - The trial for two men accused in racially motivated murder from 1983 begins Monday in Spalding County.
Frank Gebhardt, 54, and William Moore Sr., 58 were charged in 2017 for the murder of Timothy Coggins.
Investigators found Coggins’ body on Oct. 9, 1983 in a grassy area near some power lines, on Minter Road in Spalding County.
“The murder of Timothy Coggins was due to Coggins socializing with a white female and that Coggins had been stabbed multiple times and drug behind a truck by Franklin Gebhardt and William Moore Sr.,” prosecutor Ben Coker said in a 2017 court hearing.
The cold case caught fire after new leads from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation led authorities to reopen the case in March 2017.
Jury selection will begin Monday morning at the courthouse in Griffin.
