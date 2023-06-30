Race car driver arrested for driving toward crowd of people at Georgia race track, police say

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County man was arrested in Floyd County for reckless driving.

According to arrest records, Cass Lee Fowler of Acworth was driving a race car on Sunday.

The statement of criminal charges claims he drove his race car “in a reckless manner toward a group of people,” and hit someone with the car.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

The listed address of the incident matches the Rome Speedway. Further information on the incident, including the status of the victim, was not available.

Fowler faces charges of felony aggravated assault and reckless conduct, a misdemeanor.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

OTHER NEWS:

Large stretch of Chattahoochee River closing for ‘extremely dangerous’ E. Coli levels, sewage spill

©2022 Cox Media Group