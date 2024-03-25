Puppies found after being stolen from Ga. humane society by man who shot front door, police say

ALBANY, Ga. — Puppies stolen from a Georgia humane society last week have been found safe.

The Albany Police Department is still asking for help finding a person of interest identified as 30-year-old Darius Dentrall Parker.

The Sally Wetherbee Adoption Center of Albany Humane Society shared a surveillance video that showed Parker in a ski mask shooting out the front door and busting it down around 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

Parker was described as being 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing about 280 pounds.

Police are still asking for the public’s help finding Parker.

The humane society said it works “tirelessly” to help animals and the community each day.

