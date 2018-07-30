0 Public never informed about investigations into suspected misconduct

ATLANTA - Two Atlanta city agencies recently hired lawyers to investigate suspected misconduct, but the public never saw the findings of either investigation.

Channel 2’s Investigative Reporter Richard Belcher reported on Channel 2 Action News at 6 that an open records expert accused the city of trying to circumvent state law.

Invest Atlanta and the Atlanta Fulton County Recreation Authority are heavily influenced -- if not directly run -- by whoever is mayor.

Both recently spent tens of thousands of dollars to hire lawyers to investigate suspected misconduct.

But the public saw nothing in writing.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms promised transparency, but when Invest Atlanta hired private attorneys to investigate Executive Director Eloisa Klementich, those lawyers produced nothing in writing.

The issue was how Klementich handled the payment for $40,000 in luxury airfare.

Mayor Bottoms chairs the Invest Atlanta board, which stripped Klementich of her contract, but didn’t fire her.

Georgia State University Professor Greg Lisby said that looks like an effort to circumvent the law.

“If there’s no document and there are no notes, there’s no public announcement here. Really, what the attorneys are saying, really, to the government and to the public is you have to trust us,” Lisby said.

In January, Channel 2 Action News was there as a private attorney briefed the Recreation Authority on her firm’s investigation of charges made by the Recreation Authority’s Executive Director.

Terry Wand told Channel 2 Action News that some board members tried to steer contracts and jobs to friends.

“Since I’ve been in the authority, I’ve asked questions. There have been some questionable practices,” Wand said.

Wand received a 6-figure settlement, but the authority’s chair claimed the results of the investigation were attorney-client privileged.

About the Recreation Authority, Bottoms’ office referred Channel 2 Action News to the Authority.

About the luxury airfare investigation, Bottoms’ office wrote that the Invest Atlanta board heard an oral presentation and determined it had enough information to make a decision without a written report.

