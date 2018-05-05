Protesters rally to remove confederate monument outside DeKalb County courthouse

DECATUR, Ga. - A group of protesters spent Saturday afternoon rallying to remove a confederate monument outside the DeKalb County courthouse in Decatur.
The DeKalb County Commission voted to remove a confederate monument from Decatur Square but they're having trouble finding a new location.
People of all ages were at the rally saying it needs to go, but there was also a small group of people who say they love the monument and want it to stay.
Channel 2's Lauren Pozen spoke to protestors. She'll have a live report with what will happen next in this story, on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
Rally happening to remove confederate monument outside Dekalb County courthouse. pic.twitter.com/0zk10OUPPM— Lauren Pozen WSB (@LaurenPozenWSB) May 5, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}