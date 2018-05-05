  • Protesters rally to remove confederate monument outside DeKalb County courthouse

    By: Lauren Pozen

    Updated:

    DECATUR, Ga. - A group of protesters spent Saturday afternoon rallying to remove a confederate monument outside the DeKalb County courthouse in Decatur.

    The DeKalb County Commission voted to remove a confederate monument from Decatur Square but they're having trouble finding a new location.

    People of all ages were at the rally saying it needs to go, but there was also a small group of people who say they love the monument and want it to stay.

    Channel 2's Lauren Pozen spoke to protestors. She'll have a live report with what will happen next in this story, on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Protesters rally to remove confederate monument outside DeKalb County courthouse

  • Headline Goes Here

    Sheriff: Documents suggest sniper-style attacker idolized gunman in…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Family seeks $200M in lawsuit after 2-year-old crushed by mirror at Payless

  • Headline Goes Here

    Metro area should avoid rain, but not congestion

  • Headline Goes Here

    MISSING: Woman with cerebral palsy last seen near Sugarloaf Mills