Prosecutor says Georgia law may make DNA evidence to solve hundreds of crimes useless

GEORGIA - Prosecutors tell Channel 2 Action News they can now solve more than 100 violent crimes with DNA evidence but they may not be able to get justice.
Channel 2's Mark Winne learned at least 102 cases are in jeopardy because if a Georgia law that protects first time offenders.
Gwinnett District Attorney Danny Porter said people convicted of felonies have their DNA sampled when they enter prison and it comes to the gbi crime lab for comparison against unsolved crimes but in Georgia people sentenced under the First Offender Act are not considered convicted if they successfully complete their sentences and that's part of the problem.
"This is one that cries out for a solution," Porter said.
We're LIVE at GBI headquarters where evidence is being tested for a report on Channel 2 Action News at 6.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}