Prison gang member sentenced to 30 years for distributing meth from GA prison

A high-ranking member of the Ghostface Gangsters was sentenced Tuesday for selling drugs from behind bars, announced the United States Attorney’s Office, Middle District of Georgia.

Donald Jason Miles, also known as “Crash” or “Cocho,” 39, of Forsyth, Georgia, was sentenced to serve 360 months - or 30 years - in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release.

He pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine on Nov. 13, 2024.

Two co-conspirators were sentenced Feb. 28: Warren Frederick Courts, also known as “Dirty,” 38, of Marietta and Keeli Nycole Wallace, 34, of Covington.

Courts was sentenced to serve 240 months in prison, or 20 years, followed by five years of supervised release after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute meth. Wallace was sentenced to serve 40 months, or just over three years, for pleading guilty to similar charges.

The drug convictions come after undercover Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents conducted a drug bust at a Motel 6 in Albany in September of 2022. The drug bust came after an investigation into drug trafficking from Georgia prisons.

Agents learned Courts, while in state prison at Rutledge State Prison, arranged a drug transaction and hired Wallace as a courier to move methamphetamine from a Mexico-based source in metro Atlanta to southwest Georgia.

Law enforcement said they arrested her in the parking lot of Motel 6, finding about 1,400 grams of meth and cell phones.

Miles, also a member of the Ghostface Gangsters, had hired Wallace as a courier for several months, and she had made several deliveries for him before her arrest. Miles was in prison at Valdosta State Prison at the time of the deals.

Law enforcement searched the cells of Miles and Courts and found contraband phones with evidence of communications related to the drug conspiracy.

Investigators said Wallace was just one courier recruited by Miles and that Miles and Courts had been responsible for the distribution of at least 50 kilograms of methamphetamine in two months as a part of this conspiracy. Courts was responsible for 13 of the 50 kilograms.

Both Miles and Courts were in prison for separate drug trafficking charges at the time they were trafficking drugs from prison, authorities said.

They both have lengthy criminal histories. Miles was serving state sentences for three separate cases in Fulton County, Gwinnett County and Chatham County. His offenses included armed robbery, assault, gun crimes and drug trafficking.

Courts was most recently convicted in the Superior Court of Cobb County, in 2021, for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Chief U.S. District Judge Leslie Abrams Gardner presided over the case. There is no parole in the federal system.

“Prison gangs and drug cartels pose a direct threat to the safety of our citizens and will not be tolerated,” said U.S. Attorney William R. “Will” Keyes. “Our office is working with law enforcement at every level to identify and bring to justice the most dangerous criminal offenders.”

The U.S. Attorney’s office said this case is part of Operation Take Back America, focusing on crime, illegal immigration and cartels.

