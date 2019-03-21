Principal: 4th-grader found with loaded gun on school bus

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities are investigating after a fourth-grade boy was found with a loaded gun in his backpack on a school bus Wednesday afternoon, according to an official with the Coweta County School System.
According to a note sent home to parents, a Ruth Hill Elementary School bus driver acted quickly after learning there may have been a gun on the bus.
The driver stopped the bus, confiscated the backpack and called authorities.
A school resource officer and an administrator who were called to the bus searched the backpack and discovered the loaded gun. The student was removed from the bus.
District officials said the Newnan Police Department is handling the investigation. It’s unclear how the child got the gun.
In a letter sent to parents Wednesday afternoon, Ruth Hill Principal Aaron Corley said the student did not make any threats and that appropriate legal and disciplinary action is being taken.
“The administration’s continued emphasis on safety remains an utmost priority. Please remind your students to notify the administration at any time when they are concerned about their safety," Corley said in the letter.
