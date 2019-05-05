Presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg meets with Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter

PLAINS, Ga. - Presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg came to Georgia on Sunday and met with former President Jimmy Carter.
In a tweet from Buttigieg, he said he was humbled to meet with Carter at his home in Plains.
“He is a true public servant and America is blessed for his continuing leadership,” Buttigieg tweeted.
I was humbled to meet with President Carter in Plains, Georgia today. He is a true public servant and America is blessed for his continuing leadership. pic.twitter.com/LaITTSYb0A— Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) May 5, 2019
ABC News confirmed that Buttigieg attended church with Carter at Maranatha Baptist Church. They were joined by former first lady Rosalynn Carter and Buttigieg’s husband, Chasten.
All four also had lunch together.
Buttigieg was there at Jimmy Carter's invitation. He even stood and read from the Bible as part of a lesson during Carter's Sunday school class.
The South Bend, Indiana, mayor said in a statement that he "enjoyed a conversation about topics ranging from faith to the rigors of the campaign trail."
Scores of people arrived before dawn for a chance to hear Carter, 94, speak.
Carter said he knew Buttigieg from working on a Habitat for Humanity project in Indiana where the mayor volunteered.
Many in the class greeted Buttigieg and took photos with him before Carter arrived in the sanctuary and took a seat in the front to teach.
ABC News and the Associated Press contributed to this article.
