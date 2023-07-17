Powerball jackpot is third largest in the game’s history

There’s a lot of excitement about the Powerball drawing happening tonight with the jackpot closing in on $1 billion.

At Heby’s Food Mart along Floyd Road in Mableton Monday, some embraced the devil-may-care mindset.

“All I want to do is just get in there,” Mary Jackson said.

Mary and her husband Richard are not at all concerned about the odds.

“I don’t think about it. I just want to win it,” lottery player Emma Conner said.

“I just had my son pick some numbers. I said, ‘pick us some good ones,’” Powerball player Tony S. said.

You need to match all six numbers.

The odds are nearly one in 300 million to pull that off.

“Someone will eventually win it. I hope it’s me,” Conner said.

It’s been a ‘minute’ since someone did win it.

The last one to win a Powerball jackpot happened all the way back in April.

That jackpot was “only” $253 million.

This one is nearly 4 times as much.

The Jacksons say it doesn’t matter how much of a longshot winning may be.

“If it’s ‘for’ you, you’re gonna get it. If it ain’t for you, you’re not gonna get it,” The Jacksons said.

“So you don’t worry about the odds?” Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen asked. “No. No odds,” they answered.

The Powerball drawing will happen tonight just before WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

