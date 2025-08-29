Powerball jackpot hits $1 billion

ATLANTA — The Powerball jackpot passed the $1 billion mark Friday.

It may continue to grow ahead of Saturday’s drawing. The jackpot is the highest of the year and the the sixth largest ever.

No one matched all five numbers and the Powerball in Wednesday night’s drawing, so the jackpot rolls over and is now valued at an estimated $950 million. Players can also opt for the cash option instead, which is worth approximately $428.9 million.

The numbers chosen during the Aug. 27 drawing were: 9, 12, 22, 41, 61 with Powerball 25. The Power Play was 4x.

Three $2 million winning tickets for Wednesday’s drawing were sold in Mississippi, Ohio and Virginia by matching the five numbers and opting for the Power Play.

There were also three $1 million winners in Arizona, New York and Virginia for those players who matched five numbers but did not have the Power Play.

The next drawing is Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

