Powerball jackpot grows to $1.80 billion, second highest prize in history, before Saturday’s drawing

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot has been increased to $1.80 billion, making it the second-largest in U.S. lottery history.

The jackpot, which has a cash value of $826.4 million, was raised from an initial estimate of $1.70 billion ahead of the drawing scheduled for tomorrow night.

“Excitement is building as players look forward to tomorrow night’s drawing for this historic jackpot,” said Matt Strawn, Powerball Product Group Chair and Iowa Lottery CEO.

The largest Powerball jackpot in history was $2.04 billion, won in California on Nov. 7, 2022.

If a player wins the jackpot, they can choose between an annuitized prize of $1.80 billion or a lump sum payment of $826.4 million, both before taxes.

This will be the 42nd drawing since the jackpot was last won in California on May 31, and the streak has already produced 101 winning tickets worth $1 million or more.

Powerball tickets, priced at $2 each, are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

More than half of the proceeds from ticket sales remain in the jurisdiction where the ticket was sold, contributing to local good causes.

