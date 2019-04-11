0 Possible cemetery found on west Georgia college campus

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. - Some students at the University of West Georgia paid respects Thursday along a patch of bare ground in the middle of the UWG campus in Carrollton. Some believe the area could be a graveyard.

Student Ashely Illingsworth and her friends felt it was appropriate to place flowers there.

"I think it's very 'human' to grieve for these people. They're not marked. It's not here. Nobody knew,” Illingsworth said.

The school recently sponsored an archaeological survey of the site, and the results suggest there might have been a cemetery there. Some believe it’s possible that those laid to rest were slaves.

"This is huge. This is very, very significant," James Stocks said.

Stocks is president of the Carroll County NAACP. He was happy to learn the university is reaching out to the descendants of Thomas Bonner. During the Civil War era, this was all part of the Bonner Plantation.

"We are within walking distance of where the plantation house was. That's a significant thing in itself,” UWG student Kacie Blair said.

Even though more than 150 years have passed, Stocks hopes the history of this spot can be pieced together.

"We need to make sure history is preserved. Make sure it's accurate. Especially as it pertains to the local counties of West Georgia,” Stocks said.

The school said it will continue to search for answers.

