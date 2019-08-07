Positive, uplifting messages on bathroom stalls welcome students Back 2 School

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - When students get to one Douglas County school this morning, they will be surrounded by positive messages.
Students at North Douglas Elementary School are starting the year with bold affirmations, and they are all painted on every bathroom stall door in the building.
"To have these quotes on their stalls is going to help to encourage them to continue to believe in themselves and know they are worthy because they are, Principal Karna Kelly said.
To have these quotes on their stalls is going to help to encourage them to continue to believe in themselves and know they are worthy because they are, Principal Karna Kelly said.
