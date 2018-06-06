Popular downtown Atlanta sports bar fails health inspection

ATLANTA - A popular sports bar in downtown Atlanta has failed a health inspection.
Hudson Grille on Marietta Street got a score of 57 on May 31.
One potential customer, Christopher Spackman says that would make him want to walk out. A man Channel 2's Carol Sbarge talked to who used to work in restaurants, Scott Cain says he usually goes with recommendations rather than inspection scores but says when a restaurant gets in the 50s it needs to look at management.
Violations included build up of slime in the interior of the ice machine, sauces not held cold enough and small flying insects in the bar area.
Last fall, the restaurant got a 90 on a health inspection. It will be re-inspected this month after getting this latest score.
TRENDING STORIES:
When Sbarge went to the downtown Atlanta Hudson Grille, she was referred to the corporate office.
In an email the corporate office wrote:
“Metrotainment Cafes and Hudson Grille takes the health and safety of our staff and guests very seriously, and we are working to correct the issues immediately at the restaurant. Presently we are internally reviewing what lead to the health inspection score and will be correcting every single issue, and we are planning to have the restaurant re-inspected as soon as possible.”
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}