Popular Chicago hot dog chain restaurant looking to expand into Georgia

ATLANTA — A Chicago restaurant chain known for its hot dogs and Italian beef sandwiches could be coming to the Peach State.

Portillo’s announced that it’s looking to open a location in the metro Atlanta area.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Dick Portillo started the restaurant in 1963. Sixty years later, there are currently 77 full-scale restaurants and 120 walk-up restaurants in 10 states around the country.

A specific location for the metro area hasn’t been selected yet, but it’s part of the chain’s expansion further into the South. The chain opened a location in Texas earlier this year.

TRENDING STORIES:

Portillo’s would be the latest popular chain to expand into Georgia. Texas-based Whataburger has opened several locations in Georgia with more planned across the metro Atlanta area.

Tim Horton’s also just opened its first Georgia location in Columbus with other locations planned closer to Atlanta.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Georgians are you ready? Whataburger set to open multiple locations

©2023 Cox Media Group