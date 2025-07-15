Polls open for voters to decide Democratic runoff for Public Service Commission

ATLANTA — Polls across Georgia are now open for voters to decide a runoff election for a seat on the Public Service Commission.

Last month, neither Democrat Peter Hubbard nor Keisha Waites received a majority of the votes for the District 3 seat.

District 3 represents parts of Fulton, DeKalb and Clayton counties, but commissioners are elected statewide.

Polls will stay open through 7 p.m. Channel 2 Action News will bring you the results as soon as they are available.

The Public Service Commission helps set utility rates for companies like Georgia Power.

“If you don’t like the direction your power bills are going, then you have a choice. You could do something about it,” Hubbard said.

“I plan to lower energy bills by advocating for increased transparency in utility rate-setting, promoting competition within the energy sector, and prioritizing clean, renewable energy sources to reduce dependence on fossil fuels,” Waites said in the statement.

