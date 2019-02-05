0 Pollen counts on rise earlier than usual in metro Atlanta, doctors say

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - If you suffer from allergies, you probably have noticed your symptoms flaring up this week.

That's because temperatures in the 70s are already causing pollen counts to rise.

Doctors in metro Atlanta told Severe Weather Team 2 meteorologist Eboni Deon that we usually don’t see pollen counts increase for a few more weeks.

Deon talked to Dr. Stanley Fineman at Atlanta Allergy and Asthma. Fineman said early trees, including elm, alder, cedar and birch, are causing allergy sufferers to seek help earlier this year.

"What we're already seeing is an increase in our tree pollen, which is a bit unusual to see before Valentine's Day," Fineman said. "People start having symptoms when tree pollen first comes out."

Fineman said heavy tree pollen is usually not seen until late March.

On Tuesday, the pollen count was 64, which is considered medium.

Allergies got you down? It’s early, but with the warm temps we’ve had pollen counts are up. I’m in Cherokee county and I’ll have an update on what you can expect in the coming days. #wsb pic.twitter.com/uNR9Agv9Bd — Eboni Deon, WSB (@ebonideonWSB) February 5, 2019

Deon spoke to Barbara Soff, who said she suffers from allergies all year round, but starts her treatments in February.

"It's mostly worse in the spring, but I've already felt some of the effects," Soff said. "I've had a stuffy nose for the last week or so."

Doctors say it is important to get an allergy skin test to know what's causing your symptoms.

Fineman said with the warm temperatures, pollen numbers will likely continue to rise.

