Police: Woman drives away after running over deputy's foot, prompting gunfire

LUMPKIN COUNTY, Ga. - A Lumpkin County deputy fired shots at a suspect fleeing in her car after she ran over his foot during an attempted burglary arrest Friday night, authorities said.
The deputy responded to a call of a burglary in progress in the Pecks Mills Creek area, where he found a woman with burglary tools, sheriff’s office spokesman Alan Roach told Channel 2 Action News.
He tried to arrest her but she got into her car, ran over the officer’s foot and drove away, Roach said. The deputy fired in the direction of her vehicle, and it’s unknown if she was hit by any of the shots.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has responded to the scene.
The #GBI is responding to an officer involved shooting at the request of the Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office. Agents are en route. pic.twitter.com/OKpIVVoLam— GA Bureau of Invest (@GBI_GA) March 16, 2019
Zachary Hansen with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution contributed to this article.
