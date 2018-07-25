Police warn people to be careful walking along road after 10+ armed robberies

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Chamblee police are searching for a group of suspects they say robbed thirteen people in a span of eight weeks.
The armed robberies are happening along Buford Highway, six near Shallowford Road and seven near Plaster Road, according to authorities.
In three of the incidents, police said the suspects pistol-whipped their victims and in another two, the suspect fired one shot. The victims were either walking to or from their residence at the time of the armed robberies, according to a Facebook post on the Chamblee Police Department's official page.
Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes is speaking to investigators about the leads they are following in the case.
The other crimes police have linked the suspects to, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
