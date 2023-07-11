Police want to question 3 people related to disappearance of GA man with cerebral palsy

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. — Investigators are searching for three men they want to question in regard to a Georgia man who disappeared four months ago.

Bruce Damon Barker Jr. was last seen by family in March, according to WJBF-TV. They told the TV station that a family member got a call from Barker on April 1 but would not tell them where he was.

Barker has cerebral palsy and other health conditions, WFXG-TV reported.

At the time of his disappearance, family members said Barker did not have his phone on him and had not been taking his medication, WJBF said.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that it is looking for three men that they want to talk to about Barker’s disappearance. They are also wanted for questioning related to credit card fraud.

Anyone with information about the men’s whereabouts is asked to call the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1093 or 706-821-1020.

