Police: Shooting victim ran into Chick-fil-A to ask for help

ATLANTA - Police are investigating a shooting in southwest Atlanta.
Authorities say a person was shot in the back in the area of 872 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW just before 7:27 p.m. Tuesday.
Channel 2 Action News has learned the victim ran into a Chick-fil-A restaurant across the street to ask for help.
The Chick-Fil-A recently opened in January. We were there when city leaders camped out to bring awareness to the revitalization of the city's west side.
We're told the victim is breathing and conscious.
Channel 2 Action News has a reporter and photographer headed to the scene to speak to investigators and will have more information on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
Police investigating shooting in the area of the Mr. Everything restaurant on MLK Drive in SW Atlanta. The victim was shot in the back and ran to the Chick fil a. Police say he is breathing and conscious. On @ 11 pic.twitter.com/mfxKIB66Bq— Carl Willis (@CarlWillisWSB) August 7, 2018
TRENDING STORIES:
- Goldberg from 'The Mighty Ducks' arrested; Stunning mugshot has fans concerned
- Wall collapse exposed larger problem on I-75 lanes
- Officers who pulled man from burning car describe dramatic rescue caught on video
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}