  • Police: Shooting victim ran into Chick-fil-A to ask for help

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Police are investigating a shooting in southwest Atlanta.

    Authorities say a person was shot in the back in the area of 872 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW just before 7:27 p.m. Tuesday.

    Channel 2 Action News has learned the victim ran into a Chick-fil-A restaurant across the street to ask for help.

    The Chick-Fil-A recently opened in January. We were there when city leaders camped out to bring awareness to the revitalization of the city's west side. 

    We're told the victim is breathing and conscious.

    Channel 2 Action News has a reporter and photographer headed to the scene to speak to investigators and will have more information on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11. 

    TRENDING STORIES:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories