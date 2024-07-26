Police searching for suspects accused of stealing woman’s scooter from a Buckhead Target

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are asking for your help to find a suspect who stole someone’s scooter.

On June 30, officers responded to the Target on Peachtree Road NE about a larceny.

Officers arrived at the store and spoke with a woman who said that her electric scooter had been stolen from the lobby of the store.

Management ran the cameras back and provided police with footage of two suspects.

One of the suspects had a slim build and wore a black hoodie with blue jeans, black slides, and a black skull cap.

The other suspect had a stocky/heavyset build and was wearing a black t-shirt with a black hoodie, blue joggers, and a black skull cap.

Anyone with information on this case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477, online, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).

You do not have to give your name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.

