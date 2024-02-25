Police searching for suspects accused of firing several shots through LaGrange home

LAGRANGE, Ga. — The LaGrange Police Department is searching for those responsible for firing several shots through the front door of a LaGrange home.

On Saturday, around 11:18 p.m. officers were called to a home on Front Street.

Residents in the home told police they were in the living room when unknown suspects fired multiple shots through the front door.

Police said no one was injured.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information or evidence of the crime is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Det. Blane at 706-883-2623.

Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000 and still be eligible for a cash reward.

