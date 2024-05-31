Police searching for suspect who shot man during a fight in northwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured.

On Wednesday night, Atlanta police were called out to the 3000 block of Middleton Road Northwest.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

They arrived at the location and found a man who had been shot.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

TRENDING STORIES:

According to the investigation, the victim was shot by another man during a fight.

The suspect left the scene before police arrived.

The investigation is ongoing.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

6 men shot in DeKalb County neighborhood, police say Police say two groups of men were arguing and that soon led to gunfire.

©2024 Cox Media Group