Police searching for suspect who shot man during a fight in northwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured.
On Wednesday night, Atlanta police were called out to the 3000 block of Middleton Road Northwest.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
They arrived at the location and found a man who had been shot.
He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Trump found guilty on all counts in hush money trial
- Rome man accidentally runs over something strange. What made him call 911
- Man drowns on Lake Lanier after seat becomes unbolted from boat in freak accident
According to the investigation, the victim was shot by another man during a fight.
The suspect left the scene before police arrived.
The investigation is ongoing.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2024 Cox Media Group