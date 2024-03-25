Police searching for person who vandalized new Jewish Center in Decatur

DECATUR, Ga. — Police are working to figure out who vandalized a new Jewish center in DeKalb County by throwing a rock through the front window.

Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was on North Decatur Road, where the windows were still broken at the Decatur Jewish Center on March 18. The facility just opened two months ago.

On Monday, a detective was leaving after getting more information from Rabbi Avremi Slavaticki.

Slavaticki said he believes the building was vandalized because it is the first Jewish center in the area.

