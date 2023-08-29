Police identify non-verbal minor found in northeast Atlanta

ATLANTA — UPDATE:

APD says they have identified the individual and have canceled the lookout.

ORIGINAL:

Atlanta Police Department is asking for your help in locating the parents of a young man who was found in northeast Atlanta Monday night.

APD said on Monday, officers responded to 810 N. Highland Ave. NE about a report of a criminal trespass.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

APD says when officers arrived at the location they made contact with a non-verbal, possibly autistic, young man.

The officers canvassed the area but did not locate the person’s family or anyone who knew him.

Medical personnel responded to the scene to offer medical attention.

TRENDING STORIES:

Investigators with APD’s Special Victims Unit are seeking the public’s help in identifying the young man and returning him to his family.

If anyone recognizes the young man in the photo or knows how to get into contact with his family, they are asked to contact 911, the Atlanta Police Department’s Special Victim’s Unit at (404) 546-4260, or Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-TIPS (8477).

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

City inspector general investigation questions payments over mayor’s Senior Ball The Mayor’s Senior Ball dates back to the 1990s and was held at the Hyatt Regency Hotel last October.

©2023 Cox Media Group