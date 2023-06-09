Police searching for Georgia man they say slashed another across his neck and ran

STATEBORO, Ga. — Police are searching for a man they said slashed another across his neck and ran.

Statesboro police said they were called out to the Mulberry Court Apartments just before 7:30 p.m. Thursday for a man who had been assaulted.

When officers arrived, they found the 49-year-old man had been slashed across his neck and was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Detectives said after processing the scene, they determined that Wendell Johnson, 63, was the suspect they were looking for.

Officers said he fled the scene before they got there and is still on the run.

Police said Johnson is about six feet tall and weighs about 215 pounds.

Arrest warrants have been taken out against Johnson on charges of aggravated assault.

Investigators said the victim in this case was treated at the hospital and has been released.

Anyone with information on Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to call the Statesboro Police Department at 912-764-9911.

