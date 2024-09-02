Police searching for former GA city commissioner who vanished

ALBANY, Ga. — Police are searching for a former Georgia city commissioner who vanished over the weekend.
Kenderson Hill, 64, is a former city commissioner in Albany. Police said he was last seen leaving his home around 4 a.m. Saturday. Police have since classified him as “critically missing.”
A search party began looking for Hill on Monday morning.
Police are using ATVs to search wooded and river areas around where Hill vanished.
Police said Hill was last seen wearing a beige hat, black jacket, black shirt and black slides. He’s described as 200 pounds and 6′3″.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Albany Police Department.
