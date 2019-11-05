Police searching for shooters who fired at Morehouse students as they left Zaxby's

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for a group who opened fire on Morehouse College students as they left a fast food restaurant.
Investigators told Channel 2's Michael Seiden that two Morehouse basketball players and their friends had just left the Zaxby's near Ponce City Market when someone started shooting Wednesday.
Police said surveillance cameras captured the frightening moments as one of the shooters began firing at the White Dodge Challenger.
Seconds later, the footage showed the shooters speeding off in a black Mercedes SUV.
Atlanta police told Seiden that several of their officers were already investigating another incident nearby when they heard the gunshots. Crime scene investigators recovered 20 shell casings.
All five people in the car somehow escaped without any injuries. Police said this is the latest crime in the area, which has people who live and work in the neighborhood on edge.
"We have increased patrols in this area. We had officers that were on scene there and it didn't stop this from occurring. So we are certainly concerned," Officer John Chafee said.
Police haven't released any descriptions of the suspects, but they are reviewing surveillance video.
