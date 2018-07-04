Police searching for shooter who opened fire on family's car with 7-month-old inside

MILTON, Ga. - Police are searching for a shooter who opened fire on a Sandy Springs father's car with his wife and a seven-month-old inside.
“I hope to catch the guy and hope justice is served,” the father said.
Channel 2's Mike Petchenik spoke with the man about the harrowing experience early Saturday morning on Hopewell Road in Milton. He asked Channel 2 Action News not to identify him.
"We were just driving home, and there was a car in front of us that was going five miles under the speed limit, and somebody pulled up behind us and just started shooting," he said. "Must have been between 15 and 20 (shots)."
Milton police said someone saw a white SUV speeding from the location.
Their search for the gunman, and why the father says he believes his family was caught in crossfire, on Channel 2 Action News at 5:45 p.m.
