Police searching for missing 87-year-old man

POLK COUNTY, Ga. - Polk County police are searching for a missing 87-year-old man who suffers from dementia.
Lewis H. Helms was last seen in the area of Valley View Drive around 4 p.m. Friday.
Helms left the area in a 2001 White Ford Ranger.
He's described as being 6-feet tall with gray hair. He was wearing a pullover shirt and jeans.
Police are asking for anyone with information to contact Polk County 911.
