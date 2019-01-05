  • Police searching for missing 87-year-old man

    POLK COUNTY, Ga. - Polk County police are searching for a missing 87-year-old man who suffers from dementia. 

    Lewis H. Helms was last seen in the area of Valley View Drive around 4 p.m. Friday. 

    Helms left the area in a 2001 White Ford Ranger. 

    He's described as being 6-feet tall with gray hair. He was wearing a pullover shirt and jeans. 

    Police are asking for anyone with information to contact Polk County 911.

