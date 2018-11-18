Police searching for gunman who shot, wounded man at gas station

ATLANTA - DeKalb County police are searching for a gunman they say shot a young man outside a convenience store off I-20.
Channel 2's Michael Seiden was at the Citgo on Columbia Dr. where shots rang out around 9:30 p.m.
Police were still collecting evidence hours after they found the victim in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound.
The man was rushed to the hospital with at least one gunshot. His condition was not immediately available. Police are still not sure what led to the shooting. They are checking to see if surveillance cameras can help identify the gunman.
It's not the first time Channel 2 Action News has reported a shooting at this gas station.This is the same gas station where a Georgia State student was shot and killed in May.
The gunman is still on the run.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Serial killer who confessed to 90 murders linked to 2 cold case murders in Georgia
- Girlfriend of man who killed wife, daughters: 'He lied about everything.'
- Georgia certifies election results, confirming Brian Kemp as governor
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}