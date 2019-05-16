Police searching for 5-year-old child with autism

UNION COUNTY, Ga. - Police need your help in the search for a missing 5-year-old with autism.
The Union County Sheriff's Office says Brett disappeared from Walnut Springs Road off of Highway 180 in Union County, that's four miles from Brasstown Bald Road.
We've learned he was last seen at 10 a.m. in his home asleep and sleeping nude as he has a sensory to clothing.
Police are asking anyone to contact 911 if he is seen.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}