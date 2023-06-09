Missing 3-year-old found safe in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Henry County police said a missing 3-year-old boy has been found safe.
Police said 57-year-old David Burrell left his home in Ellenwood on Thursday around 11 a.m., possibly headed toward Walmart.
Burrell’s wife was unable to get into contact with him after that.
His car, a white Cadillac SRX, was last seen in DeKalb County.
Henry County Police said the child has been located. They did not indicate if Burrell was found with him.
Police did not reveal the relationship between Burrell and Cameron.
